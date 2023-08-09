Incident involving train, semi reported in Hurricane

The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Aug. 9, 2023
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident involving a train and semi in Hurricane.

The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the Hurricane Mayor, a semi, hauling a flat bed with a truck on it was crossing the tracks east of City Hall and didn’t see a oncoming train.

The train hit the trailer the semi was hauling.

The truck on the flat bed was pushed behind City Hall, according to Mayor Edwards.

The collision also knocked the front engine of the train off the tracks.

Tackett Branch Road is blocked right past the high school.

The train is also blocking the Meeks Trail entrance at City Park.

