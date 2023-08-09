Kentucky Gov. Beshear outlines budget plan for local/state law enforcement

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced his proposed 2024-2026 budget plan for law enforcement.

“I’m sharing some of my budget priorities that will support law enforcement and boost public safety with a historic budget surplus. There is no excuse not to provide help, the best equipment needed to all law enforcement,” Beshear said.

In this plan for local law enforcement, the governor proposes a stipend that would go toward officer training.

Floyd County Deputy Sheriff Kevin Thacker said this funding would be quite helpful when it comes to training, as well as other areas of law enforcement.

“It gives certified police officers so much money a year to keep up their training. Some agencies even let you do more training than required, which is what we do here,” Thacker said.

He also said this funding would help when it comes to keeping people in local law enforcement.

“With the increases in the proposed retirement benefits - that will help you retain some people. The smaller agencies will lose people to bigger agencies because they can offer more stuff, so this will help the smaller agencies retain employees,” Thacker said.

Prestonsburg Police Chief Ross Shurtleff also said this funding is needed at the local level.

“And the plate carriers, very large, very heavy, very expensive that protect against rifle rounds, so in the instance of the Allen shooting -- the reason that Billy Ball is still with us was today was not because of the soft vest he wears everyday, but because of the hard plate carrier,” Shurtleff said.

Another aspect of this proposed plan would help part time local law enforcement officers. If the budget plan is pushed through, they would be eligible for this training stipend as well.

