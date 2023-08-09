Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school

Students at Louisa East Elementary School in Kentucky celebrated their first day back to school on Wednesday.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first day of school at Louisa East Elementary looked like a party, as teachers greeted the smiling faces that make up the student body.

With music playing on a Bluetooth speaker, the season changed from a summer of chilling, to a school year of learning.

Like a yearly family reunion, hugs and high fives were shared, as administrators welcomed the kids with open arms.

“We have a real community feel here. It is like a family and we care for each other,” Principal Ed Dixon said.

The welcoming party was not a one time only thing for the first day of school. Dixon said Louisa East Elementary will play music and greet the students every day of the school year.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in head-on crash
Teen dies in head-on crash
Crews assess storm damage; tornado confirmed by NWS
Crews assess damage after Monday afternoon storm; tornado confirmed by NWS
Storms damage homes, down trees in Lawrence County, Ky.
Storms damage homes, down trees
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Stabbing sends woman to the hospital in Charleston.
Stabbing sends woman to the hospital

Latest News

Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school
Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school
Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia
The Countess will arrive around 10:30 to 11 a.m. August 18.
The American Countess to visit Huntington
Charles Burton, Michelle Burton
Two charged in Meigs County murder