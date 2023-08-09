Marshall University receives $45 million for Cyber Security Institute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall University has received an investment of $45 million from the State of West Virginia to build a state-of-the-art institute for cyber security.

Leaders say the facility will be located between downtown Huntington and Marshall’s Huntington campus on the site of the former Husson’s pizza. The current structure is set to be demolished.

The proposed building will house cyber security technology and training programs, where industry from throughout Appalachia and the country will find training, mentoring and learn the most up-to-date cyber trends.

It is estimated there are more than 700,000 cyber security job openings in the United States alone.

“Through our West Virginia Forward efforts, which identified cyber security as a potential growth area for our state, Marshall has emerged as a national leader in developing advanced techniques, tools, and methodologies to protect critical infrastructure, and state, national, and industry assets; as well as developing the skilled workforce,” said Marshall President Brad D. Smith. “This is a landmark moment for our university, marking profound commitment to safeguarding our digital future and addressing the escalating challenges of the cyber landscape.

“West Virginia has many legislative leaders with economic foresight and passion for strengthening West Virginia’s competitive edge in our global economy. The Marshall University community thanks them for their steadfast leadership.”

“All of this would not be possible without the strong support of our West Virginia Congressional Delegation as well,” Smith continued. “U.S. Sen. Manchin and U.S. Sen Capito have worked tirelessly to help develop strategic partnerships with federal agencies that have led to Marshall’s selection as a Center of Excellence for Cyber Security by the U.S. Cyber Command, as well as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency.”

Gov. Jim Justice included the supplemental appropriation funding for legislators to consider during a special session this week in Charleston, saying Marshall is quickly becoming the cyber security hub of Appalachia.

