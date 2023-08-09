Neighbors address town officials about missing K-9 Officer Chase

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One night before former Chapmanville Police Officer Marcus Dudley’s scheduled arraignment in front of a Kanawha County circuit judge on charges connected to missing K-9 officer Chase, neighbors from outside the town of Chapmanville packed Tuesday’s town meeting with questions for leaders.

“I’m speaking up for the K-9 officers who do not choose their lines of work but still go on to do their job every day,” said Greg Powers, a South Charleston member of the Justice for K-9 Officer Chase group on Facebook, as he addressed the town council.

The comments come days after a Kanawha County grand jury indicted Dudley on charges including falsely reporting an emergency and animal cruelty.

Powers reflected on helping search for Chase when the dog was first reported missing.

“Anytime police officers are involved, whether it’s a canine, or whether it’s an officer, it affects us,” Powers said. “Being a part of that, you know, I just felt like I was doing part of my civic duty to be able to get out and at least try to look for him to do something not just sat at the house.”

Town of Chapmanville Attorney Rob Kuenzel refuted claims the town never cared to look for Chase since, saying to those in attendance there was little law enforcement in town could do based on where Chase lived at the time he had first been reported missing.

“The dog went missing in Kanawha County, the dog was last seen in Kanawha County, South Charleston Police handled the investigation, but Chapmanville Police have no jurisdiction in Kanawha County, none,” Kuenzel told the crowd.

“I trust [Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney] Chuck Miller and his staff will do whatever is needed to bring justice to this matter,” he added. “Nothing that allegedly happened happened here in Chapmanville.”

“One of the things I want to do is find out what failures occurred,” Powers said. “So that we don’t have this kind of problem again in the future.”

Dudley’s arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 am Wednesday.

