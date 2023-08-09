Ohio voters soundly reject Issue 1

Ohio voters soundly reject Issue 1
Ohio voters soundly reject Issue 1(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio voters on Tuesday have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections.

The vote sets up a fall campaign that will become the nation’s latest referendum on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to abortion last year.

The defeat of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future changes to the Ohio Constitution, rather than requiring a 60% supermajority.

Ohio Republicans placed the question on the summer ballot in hopes of undercutting a citizen initiative voters will decide in November that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution. The result marks the latest setback for Republicans in a conservative-leaning state.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Warning for parts of Kentucky expires
Teen dies in head-on crash
Teen dies in head-on crash
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Five-block radius evacuated after gas leak, structure fire
Five-block radius evacuated after gas leak, structure fire
Storms damage homes, down trees in Lawrence County, Ky.
Storms damage homes, down trees

Latest News

Mountain Parkway Expansion Project entering final stages in Kentucky
Mountain Parkway Expansion Project entering final stages
Mountain Parkway Expansion Project entering final stages in Kentucky
Mountain Parkway Expansion Project entering final stages in Kentucky
Drivers who travel along Saltwell Road in Huntington will have to pump the brakes for safety...
Four-way traffic stop installed following traffic study results
WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. PSC threatens punishment in hydrant inquiry
WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. PSC threatens punishment in hydrant inquiry