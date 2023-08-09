Police respond to shooting scene

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Police responded late Wednesday afternoon to a shooting reported in the 2300 block of Belmont Street, Boyd County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Additional details are unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

The Ashland Police Department is investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.