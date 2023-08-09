Police respond to shooting scene

Police respond to shooting scene
Police respond to shooting scene(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Police responded late Wednesday afternoon to a shooting reported in the 2300 block of Belmont Street, Boyd County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Additional details are unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

The Ashland Police Department is investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in head-on crash
Teen dies in head-on crash
Crews assess storm damage; tornado confirmed by NWS
Crews assess damage after Monday afternoon storm; tornado confirmed by NWS
Storms damage homes, down trees in Lawrence County, Ky.
Storms damage homes, down trees
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Stabbing sends woman to the hospital in Charleston.
Stabbing sends woman to the hospital

Latest News

Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school
Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school
Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school
Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school
Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia
The Countess will arrive around 10:30 to 11 a.m. August 18.
The American Countess to visit Huntington