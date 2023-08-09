Police respond to shooting scene
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Police responded late Wednesday afternoon to a shooting reported in the 2300 block of Belmont Street, Boyd County 911 dispatchers say.
The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m.
Additional details are unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene.
The Ashland Police Department is investigating.
