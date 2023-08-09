Road closed following accident in Red House

RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Red House, according to 911 dispatchers.

Charleston Road is closed at McLane Pike after the crash that involved two vehicles.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene.

Dispatchers say no one has been transported from the scene by EMS yet.

Further information has not been released.

