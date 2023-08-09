State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.(New York State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York recovered a stolen car along with a dog that was caught inside over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a vehicle last Sunday that was reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

They pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the two men inside.

Authorities identified the men as 45-year-old Charles Donato and 41-year-old Jay Garrigan Jr. They were taken into police custody and are facing charges that include criminal possession of stolen property.

During the traffic stop, troopers also said they found the vehicle owner’s dog, Glenn. They said he was taken out of the car in good health.

Troopers were able to return Glenn and the stolen car back to the owner.

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were transported to the Cayuga County Jail for their arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in head-on crash
Teen dies in head-on crash
Crews assess storm damage; tornado confirmed by NWS
Crews assess damage after Monday afternoon storm; tornado confirmed by NWS
Storms damage homes, down trees in Lawrence County, Ky.
Storms damage homes, down trees
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Stabbing sends woman to the hospital in Charleston.
Stabbing sends woman to the hospital

Latest News

President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind...
Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing
Police investigating shooting in Ashland, Ky.
Police investigating shooting in Ashland, Ky.
EMS raising concerns over lack of funding
EMS raising concerns over lack of funding
Flood watch late tonight north
First Warning Forecast
Marcus Dudley has until 11 am Thursday before a warrant becomes active.
Former Chapmanville Police K-9 handler skips court