Two charged in Meigs County murder

Charles Burton, Michelle Burton
Charles Burton, Michelle Burton(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have been arrested after a woman was killed in Meigs County.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Burton, 48, and Michelle Burton, 52, both of Belpre, Ohio, are both charged in connection to the death of Tina Johnson.

Johnson, 60, of Pomeroy, Ohio, died August 8. Investigators said she died of multiple stab wounds.

Deputies responded to the scene of a homicide on State Route 733 in Pomeroy in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The Meigs County Coroner’s Office, The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force also responded to the scene.

As part of the investigation, deputies executed multiple search warrants in Meigs and Washington Counties.

Charles Burton is charged with first degree murder. He was taken to the Washington County jail, but will be transferred to the Gallia County jail.

Michelle Burton is charged with complicity to commit murder. She is in the Middleport jail.

Both suspects will be arraigned on August 10.

For previous coverage >CLICK HERE<

