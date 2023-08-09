WSAZ Investigates | DOH temporarily fixes concerns in Salt Rock area

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just last week, a portion of McComas Road in Cabell County was slipping and littered with cracks so deep tires would sink into them.

And, just down the road, the Trace Creek Bridge had gaping holes, cracks and crumbling walls.

Jan Hite King said McComas Road and the Trace Creek Bridge are part of her daily commute, and both concern her.

WSAZ reached out to the Division of Highways and asked about the bridge and the road.

Last Friday, the day after the WSAZ story aired, DOH crews were out repaving the road. Hours later, however, King took photos of the road with cracks already forming.

“As far as the cracks in the road right after the paving, did you know that that would happen?” Rafferty said.

“Absolutely, with the heat and the water we knew it was only going to be hours, and it was hours before it started again,” King said.

WSAZ sent photos to the DOH and asked if crews would be making emergency repairs to the road and the bridge.

A DOH spokesperson said in part:

“There are crews in the area today continuing temporary measures. The base needs repaired and that will still occur later this fall; cracks will show through each time temporary pavement is placed until the slide repair is completed.”

On Tuesday, WSAZ’s Kim Rafferty met with King while work on both the bridge and the road were being addressed by DOH crews. Crews added a culvert and other fixtures to McComas Road where the slip affects the road.

“Well, they have widened it, they have smoothed it out, they have packed it full of gravel,” King said.

“Why do you think they are doing this today?” Rafferty asked.

“They are obviously doing this because WSAZ did a great story and got some answers. It would not be like this had WSAZ not done a story,” said King.

Crews were also patching the hole in the bridge.

“I haven’t even seen anyone look at the work on the bridge or the slip on the hill. The slip on the hill has been going on for 20 years, so it is kind of amazing. You all did a story, and everybody shows up in droves,” King said.

Rafferty also asked questions about when the bridge was last inspected and results of that inspection.

A spokesperson with the DOH said the Trace Creek bridge was inspected in May, 2023 and the outcome of the inspection was that the bridge is “Safe to cross.”

A spokesperson said the replacement of the bridge and the two others on McComas Rd was initiated in 2020. However, three years later, no construction is underway on any of the three bridges.

While King hopes that construction starts sooner than later, she also wants her voice to be heard by the state.

“I think the Division of Highways and our government needs to pay more attention when constituents email them and ask them for help with roads instead of ignoring us,” King said.

A spokesperson with the DOH said groundwork on the bridge project is expected to begin on or around October.

For previous coverage >>>

WSAZ Investigates | WVDOH responds to Salt Rock bridge in disrepair, road concerns

WSAZ Investigates | Gaping holes, cracks in the road worry residents

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.