Abortion provider proposal to start syringe service voted down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s long-time abortion provider proposed to Charleston City Council that they could start a syringe service program.

After lengthy debate from both sides of the issue, Council voted 17-9 to reject the proposal on Tuesday night.

Others opposed said they feared the program would bring increased drug use and crime into Charleston’s West Side.

“Yes, the Kanawha-Charleston syringe program had problems, but we had an 1,800% increase in HIV after it closed. The facts are clear -- 30 years of research show that these programs work,” said Charleston Councilman Frank Allie.

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia providers said their proposal was part of an effort to expand services for marginalized communities now that a near-total ban on abortion is in effect in the state.

