Biden welcoming Australian leader to White House for state dinner in October

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M....
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Biden is making the case that his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden will welcome Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House on Oct. 25 for the visit and state dinner that the U.S. promised when Biden had to scrap a stop in Australia earlier this year to focus on debt limit talks in Washington.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday that the visit would “underscore the deep and enduring alliance between the United States and Australia and the two nations’ shared commitment to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Biden last May curtailed an Asia-Pacific trip that was to have included stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea because he needed to return to Washington because of the debt limit crisis.

The scuttling of two of the three legs of the overseas trip — Biden did visit Japan for a Group of Seven summit with leaders of some of the world’s major economies — was a foreign policy setback for an administration that has made putting a greater focus on the Pacific region central to its global outreach.

Albanese said in a statement his visit would be “an important opportunity to discuss our ambitious climate and clean energy transition, and shared goal of a strong, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police responded Wednesday to a shooting scene on Belmont Street.
Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting
Man wanted in connection with Huntington murder arrested by US Marshals
The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Incident involving train, semi reported in Hurricane
Charles Burton, Michelle Burton
Two charged in Meigs County murder
Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia

Latest News

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Day observed in Kanawha County
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Day observed in West Virginia
Abortion provider proposal to start syringe service denied
Abortion provider proposal to start syringe service voted down
Abortion provider proposal to start syringe service denied
Abortion provider proposal to start syringe service denied
Pablo Vicente, 33, is charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 20-year-old...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, leaving kids with body for 3 days