Colors of Courage 5k with Pikeville Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Get your running shoes ready! Pikeville Medical Center’s Colors of Courage 5k is back next month.

Amber Tacket with Pikeville Medical Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how the fundraiser helps cancer patients in our area.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.