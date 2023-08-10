Dementia Friendly Saint Albans with Braley Care Homes

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In Saint Albans, the community is coming together to help those with memory loss.

Chris Braley, owner of Braley Care Homes, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about ‘Dementia Friendly Saint Albans.’

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police responded Wednesday to a shooting scene on Belmont Street.
Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting
Man wanted in connection with Huntington murder arrested by US Marshals
The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Incident involving train, semi reported in Hurricane
Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia
Charles Burton, Michelle Burton
Two charged in Meigs County murder

Latest News

Appalachian Film Festival returns to Huntington this month
Appalachian Film Festival returns to Huntington this month
Colors of Courage 5k with Pikeville Medical Center
Colors of Courage 5k with Pikeville Medical Center
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, August 10th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Day observed in Kanawha County
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Day observed in West Virginia