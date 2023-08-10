Former high school teacher/cheerleading coach accused of sexual contact with many students

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former high school teacher and cheerleading coach in Gallia County has been indicted on six felony counts of having inappropriate sexual contact with students that allegedly lasted many years, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Michal Paige Huck, 45, allegedly was sexually involved with a number of students between ages 13 to 16 for a 13-year period, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Huck was a former cheerleading coach and substitute teacher at River Valley High School. According to the sheriff’s office, “the allegations center around the school’s wrestling team, which was coached by Ms. Huck’s then husband, Matthew Huck.”

Michal Paige Huck faces six third-degree felony charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. She was indicted earlier this week by a grand jury in Gallia County.

The abuse allegedly took place from 2003 to 2016, according to the release.

If convicted on all counts, Huck would face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years, a maximum fine of $60,000, and registration as a sex offender for 25 years, the release states.

“This is a deeply troubling case that involves a betrayal of trust and innocence,” Special Prosecutor David Kelley said in the release. “The evidence gathered so far paints a grim picture of a grown woman who used her position as a trusted adult and mentor to take advantage of these boys.”

Special Prosecutor Mark R. Weaver said in the release, “These allegations are shocking and highlight the need for everyone to remain vigilant in protecting children and teens. All adults, especially those in roles of authority and trust, must do right by kids.”

“We commend the courageous victims who came forward to share their stories,” Special Prosecutor Kelley said. “The pursuit of justice in cases like this is never easy.”

“This indictment sends a clear message that the actions alleged in this case will not be tolerated,” Special Prosecutor Weaver said in the release. “We stand with the victims and their families and will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served.”

Anyone with information that could help prosecutors is asked to call Gallia Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Holcomb at 740-446-4614.

