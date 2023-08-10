Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky receives donation helping students enter the workforce

By Adriana Doria
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Jobs for Americas Graduates Kentucky, known as JAG, helps students like Brighton Rice have a prosperous future. On Thursday they were doing just that with a new addition to their program.

“I’m really excited about it, because it means a lot to my program, Rice said. “I was one of the first groups of students in our JAG program. I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and JAG really helped me.”

Officials from Marathon Petroleum Company met at Boyd County High School to present JAG Kentucky leaders with a $50,000 donation so students can attend state and national trainings to help them prepare for the workforce, specifically travelling to get to these trainings.

“In eastern Kentucky sometimes we are limited on transportation, but it sounds like through Marathon’s grant that we are going to be able to get these students bussed to and from Marathon Petroleum Company and other local employees, so again maybe they get the opportunity that maybe they wouldn’t get otherwise, ” said George Stafford, executive director for JAG Kentucky.

JAG Kentucky is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students who face significant challenges achieve economic and academic success. And Rice says this donation means a lot to her and the group.

“To see them get recognition for what they do., Rice said. “Ms. Ford, Mr. Stafford and all of JAG Kentucky goes to the students and gives them an opportunity to be in the workforce. That makes me really excited to see what my peers and people after me can do.”

