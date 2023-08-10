KSP investigating assault in Pike County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a stabbing that took place in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County.

KSP reports the incident happened on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 and one man was taken to the hospital.

Investigators responded to a home on Marrowbone Creek Road and discovered a man with a non-life threatening stab wound.

The man was taken to the hospital.

This investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury.

