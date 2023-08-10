At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm

Alan Dickar discusses the wildfires on Lahaina, Hawaii. (Source: CNN/ALAN DICKAR/TMX)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Officials in Hawaii say 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have decimated entire towns, including historic Lahaina.

The heartbreaking news, confirming the worst fears of many residents and officials, makes the wildfires among the deadliest disasters in Hawaii history, according to Hawaii News Now.

The horrific death toll — up from six earlier in the day — was confirmed by Maui County officials just before 10 p.m. Wednesday and came as firefighters continue to battle flames and search for survivors.

A county spokesperson said all of those who died were in Lahaina.

Earlier in the day, authorities announced Civil Air Patrol flyovers found at least 271 structures in the community were damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Video shows fires in Maui on Wednesday, driven by winds from Hurricane Dora. (Source: Clint Hansen of Maui Real Estate Radio/CNN)

Meanwhile, at least three large fires on Maui — including the blaze in Lahaina — are still active and out of control, which means a full picture of the devastation hasn’t yet come into view. Lahaina appears to be the hardest hit area and access to the area is still being blocked off.

In addition to the fatalities, officials say dozens more are injured, some critically.

Thousands are displaced, with hundreds flocking to emergency shelters and many more sleeping in their cars, including at a Walmart that opened its bathrooms to evacuees.

Given the scale of the disaster, Maui County’s emergency response and Hawaii National Guard and federal resources are offering new aid. On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones and offered federal support.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police responded Wednesday to a shooting scene on Belmont Street.
Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting
Man wanted in connection with Huntington murder arrested by US Marshals
The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Incident involving train, semi reported in Hurricane
Charles Burton, Michelle Burton
Two charged in Meigs County murder
Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia

Latest News

A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern...
Fire at French vacation home for disabled kills 11
Londen Tabor and her 17-year-old daughter Autumn Tabor are creating forever memories on a...
‘No regrets’: Mom shares epic road trip with terminally ill daughter
With her daughter facing a terminal illness, a mother hopes to create forever memories on their...
Mom, terminally ill daughter make their time together count with epic road trip
A formerly well-connected GOP donor was sentenced to 21 years in prison on sex trafficking...
Former GOP strategist sentenced for sex trafficking minors