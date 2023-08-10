Man arrested following fatal shooting in Ky

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRISON, Ky. (WSAZ) - On August 9, 2023, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Morehead was contacted by the Lewis County Dispatch requesting assistance with a death investigation.

On Wednesday, the Lewis County Dispatch received information about a deceased female in the community of Garrison.

KSP investigators along with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, found a woman’s body inside a home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

However, later detectives determined Damien Hebbler, 20, of Garrison, fired the firearm, fatally wounding Kylie Weitz, 20, of Garrison.

Hebbler was arrested and charged with murder.

He is lodged in the Mason County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland Police responded Wednesday to a shooting scene on Belmont Street.
Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting
Man wanted in connection with Huntington murder arrested by US Marshals
The incident was reported on the train tracks behind Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Incident involving train, semi reported in Hurricane
Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia
Charles Burton, Michelle Burton
Two charged in Meigs County murder

Latest News

Preparing your child for preschool
Appalachian Film Festival returns to Huntington this month
Appalachian Film Festival returns to Huntington this month
Colors of Courage 5k with Pikeville Medical Center
Colors of Courage 5k with Pikeville Medical Center
Dementia Friendly Saint Albans with Braley Care Homes
Dementia Friendly Saint Albans with Braley Care Homes