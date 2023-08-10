New uptick in COVID-19 numbers nationwide

Health officials offer advice for
With COVID numbers trending up nationwide, health officials share information about helping to stay healthy.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With COVID-19 numbers increasing around the nation, local and state health officials are urging people to stay up to date on their vaccinations.

Michael Kilkenny, Public Health officer with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, gives some advice for staying up to date.

“If it’s more than four months since your last vaccine and you’re at high risk, you’re eligible for another updated vaccine,” Kilkenny said.

Matthew Christiansen, West Virginia State Health Officer, said this uptick might be attributed to a new variant.

“As of late, we have seen an increase in COVID cases. It’s nowhere near where we were previously. We suspect this is what we are seeing nationally as EG-5,″ Christiansen said.

He also said it may be more transmissible than other variants, but not by much.

New vaccines are underway to help boost protection against different variants.

Debbie Fisher, administrator with the Lawrence County Health Department, said there are quite a few steps in the approval process.

“What we are waiting on is FDA approval. Then is goes to CDC’s advisory committee for immunization practices,” Fisher said.

New numbers from the Ohio Department of Health shows Lawrence County is ranked number four in cases per 100,000 residents for a two-week period.

Both the Lawrence County Health Department and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department said they are offering vaccines for those who need them.

