Preparing your child for preschool

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heading to pre-school is a big milestone.

Staff at Playmates Child Care Center in Huntington stay busy year round with daycare and summer programs. Soon, new preschoolers will be added to the mix.

“Going to Pre-K is a big deal,” said site director Lori Chinn. She knows preschool is often a big ‘first’ for many families. She says there are ways you can prepare.

“As a mother and a site director, start those morning routines so you’re not trying to wake up and be rushed at the beginning of school,” Chinn said.

For some, sending your child to preschool could be the first time they’re leaving your care. Going into a new environment can be overwhelming.

“Go to the school when there’s open houses, visit, let the student see what’s going on and where they’re going to be going,” said Chinn. “Don’t just show up on the first day, drop off and say hello.”

Saying goodbye can be harder for some kids than for others, especially it’s their first time.

“A little trick that we’ve learned here, is bring a family picture that way they have something and they know you’re coming or you’re not leaving them for long periods of time,” said Chinn. “They have you with them all day long.”

Preschool gives kids a head start on learning how to be around other kids, sharing, motor skills, shapes and colors.

“Give it one month of consistency, and going with the motions and the students will have so much ownership of their classrooms and the school,” said Chinn. “They’ll come in and be like, oh I’ve got it, I’m good.”

Preschool is free throughout the state of West Virginia through the county school system.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.