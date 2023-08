HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Tickets for the tenth annual Rails & Ales Festival are available at railsandales.com/tickets.

VIP Tickets are sold out, but general admission and concert tickets are still available.

The festival will include live music by The Settlement, Of the Dell and Stereophonic, an art market, food trucks and beer/cider sampling.

