State Legislature fights to keep archery and hunting programs in KY Schools

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 expands funding to mental health services for students, but it may strip schools of archery and hunting programs.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 is now federally defunding school programs that include anything that can be deemed a dangerous weapon.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 expands funding to mental health services for students, but it may strip schools of their archery and hunting programs.

The act causes the Biden Administration to federally defund schools offering hunting or archery by prohibiting the use of its funding to provide dangerous weapons or training.

“I think it’s terrible,” said District 31 State Senator Phillip Wheeler. “To deny funding for these programs is just terrible because it denies the kids some opportunities to participate in sports that they are able to succeed in.”

Kentucky is the birthplace of the National Archery in the School Program with nearly 800 schools participating statewide and over 100,000 Kentucky students participating in archery or hunting programs.

All programs include safety in their curriculum.

“When they talk about firearms, they always emphasize safety,” Wheeler said. “These types of programs in school actually gives folks the safety skills they need to make sure they can handle a firearm or bow correctly.”

The Kentucky State Senate calls for the Biden Administration to correct what they deem to be misinterpreted.

“I have co-signed a letter along with Senate Education Chairman in the Kentucky State Senate Steve West and Senator Johnny Turner from Harlan County,” Wheeler said. “Sending it to the National Education Secretary, Mr. Cardona, encouraging him to amend his interpretation of the act.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malackhi Mullins, 18, and Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, have both been arrested in connection with a...
Suspected shooter, getaway driver arrested
Investigators say it allegedly took place between 2003 and 2016.
Former high school teacher/cheerleading coach accused of sexual contact with many students
Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia
Hebbler was arrested and charged with murder.
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Ky.
Third grade Success Act brings in teacher aides to classrooms.
Teacher aides coming to first-grade classrooms; where they’re found may surprise you

Latest News

Gas Tank Getaway | Scioto County Fair
Gas Tank Getaway | Scioto County Fair
Fired Up Friday kicks off next week
Fired Up Friday kicks off next week
Fostering Possibilities Boutique celebrates one year
Fostering Possibilities Boutique celebrates one year
Keeping kids and teachers safe
Keeping kids and teachers safe
Hidden truths behind low-carb crash diets
Hidden truths behind low-carb crash diets