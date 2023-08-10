State Legislature fights to keep archery and hunting programs in KY Schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 is now federally defunding school programs that include anything that can be deemed a dangerous weapon.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 expands funding to mental health services for students, but it may strip schools of their archery and hunting programs.

The act causes the Biden Administration to federally defund schools offering hunting or archery by prohibiting the use of its funding to provide dangerous weapons or training.

“I think it’s terrible,” said District 31 State Senator Phillip Wheeler. “To deny funding for these programs is just terrible because it denies the kids some opportunities to participate in sports that they are able to succeed in.”

Kentucky is the birthplace of the National Archery in the School Program with nearly 800 schools participating statewide and over 100,000 Kentucky students participating in archery or hunting programs.

All programs include safety in their curriculum.

“When they talk about firearms, they always emphasize safety,” Wheeler said. “These types of programs in school actually gives folks the safety skills they need to make sure they can handle a firearm or bow correctly.”

The Kentucky State Senate calls for the Biden Administration to correct what they deem to be misinterpreted.

“I have co-signed a letter along with Senate Education Chairman in the Kentucky State Senate Steve West and Senator Johnny Turner from Harlan County,” Wheeler said. “Sending it to the National Education Secretary, Mr. Cardona, encouraging him to amend his interpretation of the act.”

