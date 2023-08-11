Dunkin’ to release spiked iced coffee and tea line, report says

Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a...
Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a USA Today report.(Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spiked drinks are having a moment, and Dunkin’ wants in.

USA Today reports the Massachusetts donut and coffee chain is launching a line of boozy iced coffee and teas.

It’s called Dunkin’ Spiked, and it looks to offer Dunkin’ fans a different kind of buzz.

There is no date on when it will be available, and depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.

According to USA Today, the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha and vanilla, and will have 6% alcohol by volume.

The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. They will have 5% alcohol by volume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia
Malackhi Mullins, 18, and Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, have both been arrested in connection with a...
Suspected shooter, getaway driver arrested
Investigators say it allegedly took place between 2003 and 2016.
Former high school teacher/cheerleading coach accused of sexual contact with many students
Hebbler was arrested and charged with murder.
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Ky.
Third grade Success Act brings in teacher aides to classrooms.
Teacher aides coming to first-grade classrooms; where they’re found may surprise you

Latest News

File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
Shooting reported in Lincoln County
A 450-pound black bear delighted visitors at a Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee by frolicking in...
Bubble bath bears frolic delightfully in suds
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge to hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy case