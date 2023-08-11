First Warning Forecast | Severe weather alert on Monday, looking better for the remainder of the week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A severe weather alert day is in place for the day today. While much of the day should just see some rain, and eventual dry weather moving in for the afternoon, strong storms should begin to come into the overall area for the evening hours. The highest threat will likely be coming in the form of heavy rain and flooding, and some damaging straight line winds to 60 mph. A few tornadoes will also be possible as well.

Heading into the day on Tuesday, despite a few showers, things will look to greatly calm in comparison. Northerly winds will allow the overall area to see some very comfortable temperatures move into the overall area as well. This nice weather should continue throughout the days on Wednesday and Thursday, before another cold front (this one much weaker) moves through overnight Thursday night into Friday morning. This should bring about some isolated shower activity on Thursday night, before clearing out on Friday morning.

High pressure building into our area to the west will push in very comfortable temperatures once again on Friday. As this high pushes eastward, winds will gradually shift from north to south, bringing about warmer temperatures moving into the overall area quite a bit throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. This will be a precursor to what looks like some big-time heat headed out way next week. Stay tuned for that!

