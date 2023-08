HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Fostering Possibilities Boutique’s mission is to provide new clothing and resoures to foster children, children in kinship placements, or fictive kinship placements to foster self-esteem and belonging during a time of change in their lives.

Click here for more information or call (606) 282-5907.

