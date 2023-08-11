Hidden truths behind low-carb crash diets

Coach Chris drops some science and truth bombs behind the rapid weight loss results behind low carb crash dieting.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Rapid changes on the scale are not always what they seem. Coach Chris Lane says crash dieting can be quite deceptive in their results and sustainability.

Coach Chris drops some science and truth bombs behind the rapid weight loss results behind low carb crash dieting and offers a healthier, sustainable diet approach that allows you to still eat all the foods you love!

Questions?: @coachchrislane on all social medias or email Chris at info@chrislanefitness.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malackhi Mullins, 18, and Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, have both been arrested in connection with a...
Suspected shooter, getaway driver arrested
Investigators say it allegedly took place between 2003 and 2016.
Former high school teacher/cheerleading coach accused of sexual contact with many students
Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia
Hebbler was arrested and charged with murder.
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Ky.
Third grade Success Act brings in teacher aides to classrooms.
Teacher aides coming to first-grade classrooms; where they’re found may surprise you

Latest News

Gas Tank Getaway | Scioto County Fair
Gas Tank Getaway | Scioto County Fair
Fired Up Friday kicks off next week
Fired Up Friday kicks off next week
Fostering Possibilities Boutique celebrates one year
Fostering Possibilities Boutique celebrates one year
Keeping kids and teachers safe
Keeping kids and teachers safe