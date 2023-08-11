Hidden truths behind low-carb crash diets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Rapid changes on the scale are not always what they seem. Coach Chris Lane says crash dieting can be quite deceptive in their results and sustainability.

Coach Chris drops some science and truth bombs behind the rapid weight loss results behind low carb crash dieting and offers a healthier, sustainable diet approach that allows you to still eat all the foods you love!

Questions?: @coachchrislane on all social medias or email Chris at info@chrislanefitness.com.

