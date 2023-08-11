Huntington Comic and Toy Convention this weekend

Tom Kenny is just one of the many celebrities that will be at the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Huntington Comic & Toy Convention is an annual celebration of all things geek and pop culture.

It’s a two-day extravaganza filled with comic book artists, toy vendors, panel discussions, cosplay contests, and more.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better, offering fans an opportunity to meet some iconic celebrities, explore unique merchandise, and immerse themselves in the world of their favorite characters.

Click here for more information and tickets.

