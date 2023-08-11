Man arrested, accused of soliciting minor

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest was made in connection to a child sex crimes investigation in Jackson County, West Virginia, the sheriff’s office confirms.

According to deputies, Michael Jeffery Casto, 30, of Ravenswood, was arrested and taken to the South-Central Regional Jail on August 10.

According to the sheriff’s office, following a lengthy and graphic investigation, Castro was arrested by members of the Jackson County Bureau of Investigation late Thursday evening.

Castro was charged with solicitation of a minor via computer.

Caster is set to be arraigned Friday.

