Man charged after forcing his way into car at drive-thru

Officials say the man did not get out until the driver pulled out a firearm.
Jonathan Henderson, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with kidnapping.
Jonathan Henderson, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with kidnapping.(Western regional jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges on Friday after forcing his way into a woman’s car at a fast-food drive-thru lane, according to court documents.

Officials report the incident happened on Thursday, August 10 along Huntington Mall in Barboursville.

The victim was sitting in her vehicle in the drive-thru lane waiting for her card to be returned to her, when Jonathan Corey Henderson, 34, of Huntington, opened the car’s front passenger door and got inside, officials say.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told Henderson she had a gun after he refused to get out. According to the victim, Henderson responded by stating he also had a gun.

After demanding Henderson get out of her car several times, officers say the victim pulled her firearm from her purse and pointed it at Henderson.

After the victim pulled out her firearm, Henderson got out of the vehicle, officials say.

Henderson has been charged with kidnapping.

Further information has not been released.

