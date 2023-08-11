Picnic with the Pops: A Night on Broadway

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Symphony Orchestra is bringing the sounds of the big apple to Huntington this weekend.

Ian Jessee and Kimo Furumoto stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about the final show of the Picnic with the Pops summer season.

