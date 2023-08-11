Retired Lexington firefighter donates kidney to long-time friend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington firefighter comes to the rescue of someone in need.

It’s a story you’ve likely heard many times before, but this time, it involved one first responder answering another’s call after both of them had left the line of duty.

Rodney Mullannix spent his career with Lexington Fire.

Tom Adams served with Boyd County EMS for over 30 years.

Years ago, Tom taught Rodney’s wife to be an EMT.

The two became close through their shared line of work, and when Rodney learned Tom had fallen sick, he didn’t hesitate to act.

Back in 2019, Tom Adams took some prescribed medicine only to find it woke up a dormant disease caused by diabetes.

“It basically took my kidneys out,” Tom said.

His condition continually worsened, and strict screening procedures complicated his search for a donor.

“I had all six kids not clear the screening for one reason or another and several other folks, as well,” said Tom.

As he’d done so many times before, Rodney Mullannix answered the call for help in April.

“I actually saw the Facebook post saying “Tom needs a kidney.” It was the very next morning I called UK Hospital as soon as they opened,” Rodney said.

Rodney turned out to be a 100% match. In July, the two underwent a successful surgery.

Lexington Fire called Rodney’s sacrifice “selfless,” but he didn’t see it that way.

“This was literally a blessing for someone I consider family,” Rodney said.

But he added that it highlights the importance of choosing to be a living donor. Tom’s wait for a deceased donor could have lasted five to seven years.

“My quality of life was going fast, and it wasn’t going to get any better,” said Tom. “I went from a few years of rough times to maybe 15 years of a good, quality life.”

Serving the public was always a part of their DNA. DNA that they will share for the rest of their lives.

Both men are in recovery but say they’re feeling better each day.

Adams has to stay home and rest for the next few months as they essentially had to shut off his immune system so it wouldn’t reject the new organ. But once he’s out, he’s just excited to get back to living that quality life, and maybe even become a great-grandfather.

