Rick Ross to perform at Paramount Arts Center

Rick Ross to the PAC on Friday, November 3.
Rick Ross to the PAC on Friday, November 3.(Paramount Arts Center)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - The Paramount Arts Center announced on Friday that rap artist Rick Ross will take the Paramount stage in November.

The show will take place Friday, November 3.

The Paramount Arts Center pass presale starts now, officials say.

The public sale starts Monday, August 14, at noon.

Rick Ross came onto the rap scene with his track ‘Hustlin’ in 2006.

His success continued into the 2010s, with chart-topping albums and hit singles, as well as a Grammy nomination.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malackhi Mullins, 18, and Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, have both been arrested in connection with a...
Suspected shooter, getaway driver arrested
Investigators say it allegedly took place between 2003 and 2016.
Former high school teacher/cheerleading coach accused of sexual contact with many students
Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia
Hebbler was arrested and charged with murder.
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Ky.
Third grade Success Act brings in teacher aides to classrooms.
Teacher aides coming to first-grade classrooms; where they’re found may surprise you

Latest News

Why you should plan a last-minute vacation this month
Why you should plan a last-minute vacation this month
Castro was charged with solicitation of a minor via computer.
Man arrested, accused of soliciting minor
Author W. Jeff Barnes talks about his novel 'Mingo'
Author W. Jeff Barnes talks about his novel ‘Mingo’
Author W. Jeff Barnes talks about his novel 'Mingo'
Author W. Jeff Barnes talks about his novel 'Mingo'