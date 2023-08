LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police is responding to the scene of a reported shooting.

According to Lincoln County EMS, a person was shot in the leg along Trussle Road.

The emergency call came just after 10 a.m. on Friday, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.