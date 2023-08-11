Teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges

Daniel Miles appears in court
Daniel Miles appears in court(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teacher has been indicted on sexual abuse charges that stem from incidents that happened while he was an employee at Barboursville Middle School.

A Cabell County Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Daniel Miles, of Barboursville.

Miles is charged with first degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

The alleged incidents happened from August 2019 through January 2022 and involved multiple students.

According to a criminal complaint filed when Miles was initially arrested in 2022, the Deputy Superintendent of Cabell County Schools told investigators Miles had been reprimanded before for similar behavior.

Miles was placed on administrative leave by Cabell County Schools in January 2022.

A spokesperson for Cabell County Schools confirmed to WSAZ that Miles still remains on unpaid administrative leave as of August 11, 2023.

Miles will be arraigned in Cabell County Circuit at a later date.

For previous coverage <<CLICK HERE>> and <<HERE>>.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malackhi Mullins, 18, and Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, have both been arrested in connection with a...
Suspected shooter, getaway driver arrested
Investigators say it allegedly took place between 2003 and 2016.
Former high school teacher/cheerleading coach accused of sexual contact with many students
Mega Millions million dollar ticket sold in West Virginia
Hebbler was arrested and charged with murder.
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Ky.
Colangelo is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, domestic...
Man faces charges after threatening to kill man, woman and children

Latest News

Free haircuts for students this weekend
Free haircuts for students this weekend
Rick Ross to the PAC on Friday, November 3.
Rick Ross to perform at Paramount Arts Center
Why you should plan a last-minute vacation this month
Why you should plan a last-minute vacation this month
Castro was charged with solicitation of a minor via computer.
Man arrested, accused of soliciting minor