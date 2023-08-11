Teays Valley Fire Dept. reduces fire protection hopeful for state dollars

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday Chief John Smoot said residents in the Teays Valley area will see a change in fire protection.

Fire protection in Teays Valley will go from 24-hour service to 12 hours a day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I am still not comfortable with it,” said Smoot. “We will no longer have a fire engine staffed to respond to that call and it will be responded to by people coming away from their homes.”

The Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. announced a month ago about the changes.

Smoot said the department covers the most amount of people in Putnam County.

But Smoot is hopeful for the $12 million state dollars allocated to fire departments and EMS after a bill passed in the special session.

“I was completely surprised,” said Smoot. “I have never seen anything happen in the West Virginia legislature that quick.”

Smoot said he hopes to cover salaries with that funding.

For now fire trucks from Teays Valley will more than likely not respond to emergency medical calls at night and if a fire engulfs a home, firefighters could be too late.

Smoot said he hopes this change is not long lasting and when funding comes in they will be able to return to a 24-hour service.

