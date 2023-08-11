Why you should plan a last-minute vacation this month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer fun, travel experts say now is prime time for planning a last-minute summer trip if you can.

Midsummer is peak travel time in the US. The kids are out of school, so the beaches, parks and vacation spots are packed. Travel experts say if you want to book a trip, go for it now that the rush is over.

“August is an excellent time to travel,” said Ernay Adams, a senior travel agent with Pixie Dust By Us. They’re known for planning trips to Disney parks but have added trips and destinations worldwide. “When a family reaches out saying they want to travel in the summer, I always ask if they are open to May or August, because you do see prices change drastically as the month of August progresses.”

Adams says if you’re able to plan a last-minute trip, now is the time to do it.

“You see the demand decrease in the month of August and you do see those flight prices go down,” said Adams. “I actually just looked, there’s a flight to Tampa from Tri-state for $40 in just a couple of weeks. Here that would be considered a last-minute vacation. You can literally book that flight for $40.”

It’s not just flights, prices go down on cruises and trips to Disney.

“That third week of August is such a sweet spot. The parks are dead. It’s a supply and demand, if the parks are dead, the prices go down,” said Adams. “If you’re looking at a cruise, the price difference from the beginning of August to the end could be a thousand dollars or more.”

All the more reason to squeeze in one last trip before the kids head back to school, or just an opportunity for a good deal.

Adams recommends looking for good flight deals on travel websites, then booking directly through the airline. The site she recomments is called Momondo.

