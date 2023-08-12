Body found in creek

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON,Ohio. (WSAZ) -A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a Lawrence County, Ohio creek.

Ironton Police officers said a female’s body was recovered in Stormes Creek across from Moulton’s Field on Saturday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The body is being sent to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ironton Police Department’s Detective Division at 740-532-5606.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Henderson, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with kidnapping.
Man charged after forcing his way into car at drive-thru
Malackhi Mullins, 18, and Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, have both been arrested in connection with a...
Suspected shooter, getaway driver arrested
Investigators say it allegedly took place between 2003 and 2016.
Former high school teacher/cheerleading coach accused of sexual contact with many students
Fatal accident
Crash involving ambulance delays traffic on I-64
Daniel Miles appears in court
Teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Deadly ATV Crash
Woman killed in crash involving ATV
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 12
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 12
Governor Jim Justice signed a bill Friday that would officially declare Summersville Lake the...
Summersville Lake becomes West Virginia’s 36th state park
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions