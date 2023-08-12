Body found in creek

IRONTON,Ohio. (WSAZ) -A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a Lawrence County, Ohio creek.

Ironton Police officers said a female’s body was recovered in Stormes Creek across from Moulton’s Field on Saturday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The body is being sent to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ironton Police Department’s Detective Division at 740-532-5606.

This is a developing story.

