Carter County Fair and weekend weather

Big crowd for Friday night “wrasslin’” and demolition derby
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAYSON,KY. (WSAZ) -The county fair season is winding down now that the kids are heading back to school. Still there is plenty of fun to be had if you know where to look. For the much traveled Tony Cavalier, a Friday night of food and fanfare was there for the taking at Grayson. Enjoy the mud slinging and pile driving of a night at the fair!

Saturday’s forecast calls for hazy, hit and humid weather with a breeze. By afternoon and night a shower and thunderstorm will threaten to delay some poutdoor gatherings and events. Highs near 90 in the haze and humidity.

Sunday looks just as hot but a tad less humid.

Monday we will be on storm watch across the region, details to be ironed out.

