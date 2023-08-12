Decent finish to weekend, severe storms possible Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thunderstorms failed to develop Saturday afternoon as thicker cloud cover moved across at midday and stabilized the atmosphere a bit. However, as a cold front drops in from the north, there is still the opportunity for scattered storms near around sunset and into Saturday night. Sunday is looking decent overall with just a couple showers popping over southern parts of the region. Then, attention turns to Monday for a more significant storm risk in which severe weather is possible. Afterwards, quieter weather takes hold for the rest of the week with some pretty comfortable temperatures amid the lower humidity.

Saturday evening sees a partly cloudy sky. There is still the chance for scattered showers and storms to pop, especially after dark. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight.

For Saturday night, a few showers may linger under a partly cloudy sky. However, there should be enough breaks in the clouds to get a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks overnight into dawn Sunday. At its peak, up to 100 meteors per hour can be seen! Look towards the northeast sky after midnight until dawn.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with just an isolated shower or two, mainly across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday with severe weather also a possibility. However, exact details on how the storm risk plays out still need to be ironed out. Either way, be prepared for storms that could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Scattered, light showers linger on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. The day trends cooler, with afternoon highs only rising to the upper 70s.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A couple showers may cross Thursday night into Friday morning.

Saturday stays mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

