MedExpress eliminating nursing positions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Registered nurses working for MedExpress in West Virginia said they were blindsided by the company after being told Thursday that their services are no longer needed.

The nurses said the company told them that on September 7th, RNs would no longer be employed at the company.

We spoke with two registered nurses who work for MedExpress. Both RNs asked that we keep their identities private out of fear of losing out on a severance package but felt the need to speak up on behalf of their fellow nurses and their patients.

One registered nurse said, “It was kind of a shock or disbelief; it took me a minute to try to process.”

Another RN said, “There was no indication that that was even gonna happen. We had no idea that that was coming down the line. So we were all shocked.”

“There will be that one time that they’re gonna wish they had someone with my skill set, my fellow RNs, and the patient is gonna be the one who pays for that,” an RN said.

We reached out to MedExpress asking to do an interview and to comment on these layoffs.

In response, a Spokesperson for MedExpress sent a statement that said:

“MedExpress continually assesses and evolves our staffing models to better reflect urgent care industry standards. As always, we will support team members affected with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company.”

We sent follow-up questions to the Spokesperson for additional details and are waiting to hear back.

