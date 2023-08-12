Monitoring storm risks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two vigorous systems bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms over the next few days, particularly, Saturday afternoon and evening, then again on Monday. The opportunity for some storms becoming strong to severe will be monitored, especially on Monday. Afterwards, quieter and much more comfortable weather follows for a good deal of next week as humidity drops.

Saturday morning starts quiet with sunshine and patchy fog. Temperatures are rather muggy in the upper 60s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s with a breeze. The humidity will be high as well.

Scattered showers and storms continue through Saturday evening. Some storms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

For Saturday night, a few showers may linger under a partly cloudy sky. However, there should be enough breaks in the clouds to get a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks overnight into dawn Sunday. At its peak, up to 100 meteors per hour can be seen! Look towards the northeast sky after midnight until dawn.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with just an isolated shower or two. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday with severe weather also a possibility. However, exact details on how the storm risk plays out still need to be ironed out. Either way, be prepared for storms that could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Scattered, light showers linger on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. The day trends cooler, with afternoon highs only rising to the upper 70s.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A couple showers may cross Thursday night into Friday morning.

