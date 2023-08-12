Summersville Lake becomes West Virginia’s 36th state park

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice signed a bill Friday that would officially declare Summersville Lake the 36th state park in West Virginia.

With a pulling of a curtain, Summersville Lake became West Virginias newsest state park. Cheerful audience members from near and far came out to celebrate the new addition.

“We are really excited about it, it should be really good for our area,” Joe Young, a Summersville resident said.

The unveiling of the official state park in Nicholas County will continue to bring residents out like Young to embark on all it has to offer.

“Its going to be really good for the area, bringing literally thousands, we couldn’t believe the amount of people who come out here to climb, every weekend the place is just packed,” Young said.

Officials at the event signing said this state park is part of a more than $200 million investment into state parks and tourism. This declaration is just an expansion of what the lake already had to offer.

“Now we are opening up an additional 177 acres so that we have more space,” Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of Tourism said. “We have more trails, we have more parking lots, a lot of new outdoor adventure that we are going to be adding in the coming years.”

Governor Justice said it has been a long time in the making and that he is thrilled to see it become a reality.

“I am so excited its unbelievable, I am so thankful to the bright family and all the people who put in the licks to make this a reality from day one when Secretary Ruby came to be, I said we gotta do it,” Justice said.

Summersville Lake State Park is officially open for everyone in Nicholas County and beyond to come out and enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.