Wildfires changing travel plans

Fires in Hawaii are changing some people’s vacations.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLSTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wildfires across Hawaii are changing travel plans for those who planned to head to Maui.

Tera Hunt, Vacation Gallery Manager with National Travel, has advice for what to do if you need to make changes.

“A lot of the air lines are offering exception policies where they can make changes to their travel plans... just looking at the devastation, people will be happy to change their plans,” Hunt said.

She says for some cruises overnight plans are being changed.

“They usually spend one night in Maui, so they are supplementing that with an overnight elsewhere... obviously the people there are going through a tremendous time right now but, there are plenty of other beautiful destinations in Hawaii,” Hunt said.

She said it is a good idea to stay in contact with your airline for potential refund options.

