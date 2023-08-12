Woman killed in crash involving ATV

Deadly ATV Crash
Deadly ATV Crash(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman has died after a crash involving an ATV, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers identified the victim as Susan Bays, 49.

Troopers say evidence shows the ATV hit an oncoming car Friday night just before 9 o’clock along Big Run Road.

Law enforcement says several others were seriously injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Henderson, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with kidnapping.
Man charged after forcing his way into car at drive-thru
Malackhi Mullins, 18, and Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, have both been arrested in connection with a...
Suspected shooter, getaway driver arrested
Investigators say it allegedly took place between 2003 and 2016.
Former high school teacher/cheerleading coach accused of sexual contact with many students
Fatal accident
Crash involving ambulance delays traffic on I-64
Daniel Miles appears in court
Teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges

Latest News

generic graphic
Body found in creek
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 12
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 12
Governor Jim Justice signed a bill Friday that would officially declare Summersville Lake the...
Summersville Lake becomes West Virginia’s 36th state park
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions.
MedExpress eliminating nursing positions