MARTIN COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a crash involving an ATV early Sunday morning.

The Martin County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as William R. Billon, 39.

The accident happened at 5:25 a.m. Sunday morning on Emily Creek Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

