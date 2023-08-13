Police searching for driver of hit-and-run

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck a pedestrian in Cross Lanes on Friday.

It happened around 11 a.m. along the 4700 block of Washington Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was a 69-year-old man, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle crossed the center line and eastbound lanes, then went off the road and hit the victim as he was pruning a tree in the roadway.

The fleeing vehicle was identified as a dark blue Toyota Scion that was traveling westbound before the crash.

Deputies say the vehicle appeared to have a recently repaired rear bumper with a dull black finish compared to the rest of the vehicle. The rear quarter panel has existing damage, and the brake light appears to be covered with red tape.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

