Severe storm risk on Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a tornado was confirmed in Athens County Saturday evening, there will be only a slight break before the next round of severe weather targets the region on Monday. Periods of showers and storms can be expected throughout the day, with damaging wind gusts and local high water being the main risks. After Monday, the weather finally turns quieter for an extended period of time. While scattered light showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, there will not be any more severe weather for the foreseeable future.

Sunday evening sees a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two across parts of southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight.

Expect a continued partly cloudy sky Sunday night with scattered showers and storms possible. Patchy fog may also settle in to some river valleys. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Monday starts with a mix of sun and clouds before seeing more cloud cover for the afternoon. The day will be very humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The evolution of showers and storms is still a bit in question. Be prepared for one round of scattered storms in the morning, followed by another round developing towards midday, and perhaps a third around sunset. The amount of sunshine between these rounds will determine how “severe” the storms can get. Either way, damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall leading to local high water are the main risks.

Scattered storms continue Monday evening, mainly before sunset, before fading to light showers overnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Isolated showers are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s on Tuesday and near 80 degrees Wednesday.

Thursday through Sunday see a mostly sunny sky. Other than a possible light shower Thursday night into Friday morning, dry weather is expected. Temperatures begin climbing from the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday to upper 80s and low 90s over the weekend.

