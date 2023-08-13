Softball tournament raises money for scholarship in honor of fallen West Virginia State Trooper

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A softball field might not be the place you’d expect to find members of law enforcement, firefighters, and more.

However, on Saturday, dozens came out to a tournament in Chapmanville to honor West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard and raise money for a scholarship in his name.

He was killed in the line of duty in June.

“For those of us that knew him well, that worked with him every day, he touched our lives in a way that will never be forgotten,” WVSP Sgt. Jamie Harris said.

The tournament was organized by Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

CEO Stacy Dingess said it’s amazing to see such passion in creating this scholarship.

“This is a way that we’ll not only remember Cory but we were also able to give back to our community through any first responder and their immediate family who might want to attend Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College,” Dingess said.

Starting the fourth game of the day, a special pinch hitter took the field.

“Our leadoff batter is the son of Sgt. Cory Maynard, Finn,” the announcer said. “Let’s give him a nice round of applause.”

“I know that to see this type of sport may be played as a tournament in his honor and to raise money for a scholarship in his name would be something else that I think would be truly special to him,” Harris said.

Dingess said they’re hoping to raise $50,000.

Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Henderson, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with kidnapping.
Man charged after forcing his way into car at drive-thru
Malackhi Mullins, 18, and Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, have both been arrested in connection with a...
Suspected shooter, getaway driver arrested
Investigators say it allegedly took place between 2003 and 2016.
Former high school teacher/cheerleading coach accused of sexual contact with many students
Fatal accident
Crash involving ambulance delays traffic on I-64
Daniel Miles appears in court
Teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Deputies searching for driver accused of a hit-n-run.
Police searching for driver of hit-and-run
(Source: MGN)
SEVERE WEATHER | Tornado Warning expires for Athens County
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Aug 12
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Aug 12
generic graphic
Body found in creek